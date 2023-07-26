Disney's new 'Snow White' is poised to be worst 'reimagined' movie disaster yet

(HUMAN EVENTS) – The all new live-action Snow White currently in the works from Disney replaces dwarfs, features no true love, and boasts a lead actress who seems to despise the story. In an interview with Variety last fall, Rachel Zegler, who plays Snow White, extolled the virtues of bringing a "modern edge" to the classic, northern European fairy tale.

But what she means by "modern edge" is eliminating the feminine hero journey and replacing it with a masculine one. On so many "modern retellings" of classic stories, the female character takes on the role that would have been for the male hero, and the male hero is eliminated entirely. In so doing, partnership is also eliminated. It's as though the ethos of feminist Hollywood is to allow for only one kind of heroes' journey: the one that strives for power above all else, that seeks individual affirmation, and sees love as a weakness.

This perspective on success, and what people should look for in life, is not a feminist one but a capitulation to the same patriarchal values it seeks to eschew. Instead of telling women and girls that their impulses toward love and relationship are valued, are not only acceptable but praise-worthy, the new "modern edge" tells women that to be successful they must be more like men. This is anti-feminine, it's anti-woman, and far from being "modern," it is steeped in the backwards concept that what is feminine is bad and wrong and what is masculine is glorious and great.

