EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
District to cut more than 2,300 staff positions amid plummeting student enrollment

'Central office has grown too much over the past decade'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 22, 2023 at 12:41pm
(FOX NEWS) – The Houston Independent School District, the largest school district in Texas, reportedly slashed over 2,300 administrative positions amid a drop in student enrollment.

According to Houston Public Media [HPM], HISD Superintendent Mike Miles on Thursday announced during a virtual forum the cut of 2,347 jobs, which is more than 20% of the district's staff. Furthermore, Miles told HPM that "HISD’s central office has grown too much over the past decade."

He added, "At the same time, the student enrollment has decreased 27,000 kids … So that shows you there was bloat in central office, and we’re cutting some of that bloat."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







