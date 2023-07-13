A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Doctors re-attach boy's head after car accident thanks to 'amazing' surgery

'Internal decapitation' detached skull from top of spine

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 13, 2023 at 12:36pm
(FOX NEWS) – Surgeons in Israel performed a miracle surgery and managed to reattach a boy’s head after he was hit by a car while riding his bike, the Jerusalem hospital announced this week.

Suleiman Hassan, a 12-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank, suffered what is known as an internal decapitation, with his skull detached from the top vertebrae of his spine – officially known as a bilateral atlanto occipital joint dislocation, according to The Times of Israel.

He was riding his bike when a car hit him. The boy was rushed to Hadassah Medical Center and immediately put him into surgery in the trauma unit. The doctors said his head was "almost completely detached from the base of his neck."

