DOJ tries to jail key Hunter Biden witness Devon Archer on eve of congressional testimony

'Mr. Archer will do what he has planned to do all along'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 30, 2023 at 8:43pm
Hunter Biden (ABC News video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) -- The Justice Department is pushing for Devon Archer to report to prison — just days ahead of the former Hunter Biden business partner’s hotly anticipated congressional testimony, according to new court documents.

Manhattan federal prosecutors on Saturday filed a letter requesting a judge set a date for Archer, 58, to start his one-year sentence in a fraud case unrelated to the first son’s various scandals.

The request came after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Archer’s 2018 conviction last Tuesday on two felony charges for his role in a conspiracy to defraud a Native American tribe.

Read the full story ›

