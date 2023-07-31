DOJ tries to jail key Hunter Biden witness Devon Archer on eve of congressional testimony

(NEW YORK POST) -- The Justice Department is pushing for Devon Archer to report to prison — just days ahead of the former Hunter Biden business partner’s hotly anticipated congressional testimony, according to new court documents.

Manhattan federal prosecutors on Saturday filed a letter requesting a judge set a date for Archer, 58, to start his one-year sentence in a fraud case unrelated to the first son’s various scandals.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The request came after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Archer’s 2018 conviction last Tuesday on two felony charges for his role in a conspiracy to defraud a Native American tribe.

TRENDING: Impeach Joe Biden – but not for the reasons you think

Read the full story ›