'We're done with the cover-ups': U.S. Congress to hold hearing on UFOs

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing next week about UFOs, officially called unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee tweeted Monday.

“The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on UAPs [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena] on Wednesday, 7/26. We’re done with the cover-ups,” wrote Burchett.

The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on UAPs on Wednesday, 7/26. We're done with the cover-ups. — Rep. Tim Burchett (@RepTimBurchett) July 17, 2023

Burchett has been vocal about the government’s monitoring of UFOs, saying that “we’ve been covering this up since the ’40s,” following the release of a report on the phenomena by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in January.

In that report, the ODNI did not come to a conclusion regarding the source of the phenomena, but said they would investigate “possible foreign government involvement.” The report did not make any reference to public speculation that UFOs are extra-terrestrial and are connected to life forms outside Earth.

In June, a former intelligence community official David Grusch reportedly told the committee that the government had retrieved an aircraft of “non-human” origin, according to The Debrief. Grusch joined other unnamed government whistleblowers who have approached Congress, according to Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, who added that many of the whistleblowers had high-level security clearances.

“We’re trying to gather as much of that information as we can… some of these people still work in the government, and frankly, a lot of them are very fearful of their jobs … fearful of harm coming to them,” Rubio said.

Burchett and the House Oversight Committee did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

