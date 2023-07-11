Don't say 'gay' – really!

By Paul Blanchfield

Language is power. Control people's language and you control their thinking. Control their thinking and you control their actions. They become your pliant lapdogs. The homosexuals have demonstrated just how powerful language is.

Cambridge Dictionary lists the primary definition of "gay" as "sexually or romantically attracted to people of the same gender and not to people of a different gender." The traditional meaning of happy, fun, carefree, is listed only as a secondary meaning. In the late 1900s, homosexuals began referring to themselves as "gay," to describe their sexual orientation. It is important to understand that this didn't just spontaneously happen. The homosexuals knew that "homosexual" had a stigma and that to gain wide societal acceptance of their twisted lifestyle, they had to get the country to stop saying homosexual when referring to them or thinking about them. They needed to exchange the negatively charged 'homosexual' for a word with positive association in people's minds. Clever folks that they were, they understood the power of language and carefully selected the word "gay" with its sense of happiness and good feeling, as the new descriptor of choice for their perversion.

They sent out the memo to all sodomites and their sympathizers "never use 'homosexual' to refer to ourselves; say 'gay'" – and say it they did: gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, until with enough time and repetition the original meaning of the word was buried under the relentless barrage of weaponized rhetoric. It was a spectacular victory. So much so that if you ask anyone under 40 what "gay" means, they will probably say "homosexual." Paris, the capital of France, was traditionally referred to as "gay Paris." No more as people self-censor to avoid appearing to be calling "the city of light" the city of sodomites. Their success in changing America's speech led to changing America's moral values.

Ask the average person on the street if homosexuality is morally wrong and you'll probably hear something like, "Well, it's OK if that's what they want to do, as long as it isn't hurting anyone."

Ah, but it IS hurting people. The hijacking of "gay" was just the camel's nose under the flap of the tent. It opened the door to the pronoun tyranny and speech control of today. Professors are getting fired, their careers ended for insisting they have the right to decline to call a man a woman. Students are being kicked out of schools, destroying their education. Parents are investigated and harassed by the FBI for saying they don't agree with critical race theory at school board meetings. Those disobeying the speech police are physically swarmed and attacked in universities, those former bastions of free speech and thought. These Americans thought they still have freedom of speech in America. They are rapidly finding out otherwise. They didn't realize their freedom of speech was taken from them while the church slept.

In a way, you have to admire these indefatigable warriors of debauchery, these ambassadors of degeneracy for their intense, unflagging public relations campaign to change America's moral values.

But what of the church? What was its response to this blitzkrieg attack on traditional morality? How did it push back? Did legions of pastors recognize the danger and form a revolutionary war-style "black robed brigade" to fight the evil tide, issuing clarion calls of truth across the nation? Can we be proud of them? Not that I can see. They were too afraid of losing their 501c(3) status and tax exemptions to risk rocking the evil boat.

Popular commentator and internet influencer Megyn Kelly emotionally announced recently that she now gets the danger of pronoun tyranny and will henceforth refuse to use male pronouns for women and vice versa. Let's hope she soon realizes that the roots of that tyranny lie in the hijacking of the word gay that began 40 years ago and drop it from her personal lexicon – as we all should.

Never use the word "gay" to refer to homosexuals. If using it out of habit, break the habit. The push-back has to start somewhere, and refusing to say "gay" is a good starting point. Anyone can do it. Use the scientifically accurate and traditional words "homosexual" and "sodomite," rather than the wildly inaccurate "gay." Suicide rates among homosexuals are significantly higher than the general population. These people are anything but gay, and we only contribute to their sickness by going along with their speech-control program.

Language is power!

Paul Blanchfield is a real estate developer and writer on spiritual, geopolitical and cultural issues.

