Dow closes higher for 12th straight day, registers longest rally since February 2017

Digesting results from busiest stretch of earnings so far

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 25, 2023 at 4:12pm
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher Tuesday as it tried to build on its longest winning streak in more than six years, while traders weighed the latest earnings reports.

The Dow rose by roughly 26 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 added about 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.6%.

General Motors shares fell about 4% even after the automaker hiked its full-year earnings guidance. Meanwhile, General Electric climbed more than 6% on the back of stronger-than-expected revenue for the second quarter.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







