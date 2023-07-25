Dow closes higher for 12th straight day, registers longest rally since February 2017

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher Tuesday as it tried to build on its longest winning streak in more than six years, while traders weighed the latest earnings reports.

The Dow rose by roughly 26 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 added about 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.6%.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

General Motors shares fell about 4% even after the automaker hiked its full-year earnings guidance. Meanwhile, General Electric climbed more than 6% on the back of stronger-than-expected revenue for the second quarter.

TRENDING: Total illegals into U.S. under Biden is more than population of 35 states!

Read the full story ›