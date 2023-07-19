A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow jumps 100 points for its 8th straight winning day, a first since 2019

'Bank earnings are better than feared and are pushing the episodic crisis further into the rearview mirror'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 19, 2023 at 4:14pm
(Image by David Vives from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose Wednesday as the corporate earnings season continued, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average registering its longest winning streak in nearly four years.

The Dow traded 108 points higher, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.03%. The Dow was on track for its eighth straight day of gains, its longest streak since September 2019.

Goldman Sachs reported a miss on adjusted earnings per share and a beat on revenue Wednesday, tied to losses in real estate as well as GreenSky. Goldman had previously warned investors that the quarter would likely yield lackluster results. Shares added 1.5%. Elsewhere, shares of U.S. Bancorp and J.B. Hunt added 6% and 2.2%, respectively.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
