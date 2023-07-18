A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow pops more than 300 points for 7th straight positive day

Longest winning streak since 2021

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 18, 2023 at 4:45pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher Tuesday as traders digested better-than-expected corporate earnings.

The Dow added 366.58 points, or 1.06%, to close at 34,951.93. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.76% to finish the session at 14,353.64, while the S&P 500 gained 0.71% to end at 4,554.98. The Dow notched its seventh straight day of gains and its longest winning streak since March 2021. All three major averages had their highest closes since April 2022.

Bank of America reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter, thanks to higher interest rates. Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings also exceeded expectations. Shares of both banks gained more than 4%.

