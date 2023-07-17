A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow rises for 6th straight day, closes at highest level in 2023

'The market is kind of overjoyed with the disinflationary, soft landing scenario'

WND News Services
Published July 17, 2023
Panorama of a city business district with office buildings and skyscrapers and superimposed data, charts and diagrams related to stock market, currency exchange and global finance. Blue line graphs with numbers and exchange rates, candlestick charts and financial figures fill the image with a glowing light. Sunset light.

(CNBC) -- Stocks were higher Monday as Wall Street braced for quarterly reports from some of the biggest companies in the world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 76 points higher, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 climbed about 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced nearly 1%.

Shares of tech-giant Apple added 2%, while Tesla climbed roughly 3%. Shares of JPMorgan Chase ticked up 2.5%.

