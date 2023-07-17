Dow rises for 6th straight day, closes at highest level in 2023

(CNBC) -- Stocks were higher Monday as Wall Street braced for quarterly reports from some of the biggest companies in the world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 76 points higher, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 climbed about 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced nearly 1%.

Shares of tech-giant Apple added 2%, while Tesla climbed roughly 3%. Shares of JPMorgan Chase ticked up 2.5%.

