A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow rises nearly 200, extends rally to 11 days for longest winning streak in 6 years

'As long as there's no evidence of recession, and I think the market will probably continue to melt up'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 24, 2023 at 4:11pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Panorama of a city business district with office buildings and skyscrapers and superimposed data, charts and diagrams related to stock market, currency exchange and global finance. Blue line graphs with numbers and exchange rates, candlestick charts and financial figures fill the image with a glowing light. Sunset light.

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Monday, headed for its longest winning streak since February 2017, to kick off a busy week of key earnings reports and a major policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

The 30-stock Dow gained 162 points, or 0.46%, on track for an 11th straight day of gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.27%, while the Nasdaq Composite ticked slightly higher.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Energy stocks led gains in the S&P 500, with the sector up more than 2% after oil and gasoline futures touched a three-month high Monday. Chevron rose about 2% after the oil giant reported preliminary second-quarter adjusted earnings Sunday that topped analysts’ estimates.

TRENDING: Hunter put Joe Biden on phone with business associates '2 dozen times'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dirty books done for? American Library Association gets clean competition
Major Western nation may dump green policies as high prices burn consumers
Dow rises nearly 200, extends rally to 11 days for longest winning streak in 6 years
Twitter seeks to subpoena Sen. Warren after she called SEC to probe Musk and Tesla
Automakers eye SUVs as next forefront for EVs
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×