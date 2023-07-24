Dow rises nearly 200, extends rally to 11 days for longest winning streak in 6 years

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Monday, headed for its longest winning streak since February 2017, to kick off a busy week of key earnings reports and a major policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

The 30-stock Dow gained 162 points, or 0.46%, on track for an 11th straight day of gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.27%, while the Nasdaq Composite ticked slightly higher.

Energy stocks led gains in the S&P 500, with the sector up more than 2% after oil and gasoline futures touched a three-month high Monday. Chevron rose about 2% after the oil giant reported preliminary second-quarter adjusted earnings Sunday that topped analysts’ estimates.

