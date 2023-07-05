A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow slips 100 to snap 3-day win streak as investors consider Fed's latest comments

'Continued aggressive rhetoric ... got investors a lot more skittish'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 5, 2023 at 4:14pm
(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid on Wednesday as Wall Street resumed a holiday-shortened week and digested the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes for insights into the state of monetary policy.

The 30-stock average lost 129 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite each slipped about 0.2%.

Investors parsed minutes from the June 13-14 Fed meeting released Wednesday afternoon, in which most officials indicated further interest rate hikes could lie ahead. The minutes gave Wall Street additional context to the central bank’s decision to skip a rate increase at the June meeting.

Read the full story ›

