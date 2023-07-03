A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S.ARMED AND DANGEROUS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Dumb [expletive]': Cop allegedly sends herself menacing texts, then blames colleagues

Notes urging her to commit suicide and others stating she is 'useless' and a 'reject'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 2, 2023 at 9:05pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by sehoon ye on Unsplash)

(Photo by sehoon ye on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- A police officer in New York was arrested on criminal charges after allegedly sending herself menacing text messages and then blaming her colleagues, according to the Westchester District Attorney's Office.

Ossining police officer Emily Hirshowitz was charged last Wednesday with three counts of first-degree filing a false instrument, a felony, and four counts of third-degree falsely reporting an incident, according to the Westchester Journal News.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Hirshowitz joined the force in 2016 after serving as an officer for two years in New Rochelle, the report said. In 2018, she received the Employee of the Year award from the Rotary Club of Ossining, which was celebrated by the police department on its own Facebook page.

TRENDING: Do you want to know the truth about our once-great cities?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Dumb [expletive]': Cop allegedly sends herself menacing texts, then blames colleagues
Bud Lights out: Anheuser-Busch contractor shuts down, lays off hundreds
'The Office' star says faith in God 'freaks people out' in Hollywood
Republican AGs fight 'reckless' plan from Biden's EPA that could further harm American coal
Biden's new student-loan plan will involve zero-dollar payments for millions, no penalties for a year
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×