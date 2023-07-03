'Dumb [expletive]': Cop allegedly sends herself menacing texts, then blames colleagues

(FOX NEWS) -- A police officer in New York was arrested on criminal charges after allegedly sending herself menacing text messages and then blaming her colleagues, according to the Westchester District Attorney's Office.

Ossining police officer Emily Hirshowitz was charged last Wednesday with three counts of first-degree filing a false instrument, a felony, and four counts of third-degree falsely reporting an incident, according to the Westchester Journal News.

Hirshowitz joined the force in 2016 after serving as an officer for two years in New Rochelle, the report said. In 2018, she received the Employee of the Year award from the Rotary Club of Ossining, which was celebrated by the police department on its own Facebook page.

