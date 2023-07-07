A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dutch government collapses

Outgoing cabinet took more than 9 months to form

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 7, 2023 at 7:38pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Dutch farmers protest gov't shutdowns of farms, ranches over nitrogen emissions (video screenshot)

Dutch farmers protest gov't shutdowns of farms, ranches over nitrogen emissions (video screenshot)

(YAHOO) – The current Dutch coalition government, formed in January 2022, has fallen apart over disagreements surrounding the country’s immigration and asylum policies, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced Friday.

The government’s cabinet includes members from four political parties, who could reportedly not reach an agreement on ways to limit an influx of asylum seekers. Rutte said he and the entire cabinet will resign.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The outgoing cabinet – the fourth that Rutte has overseen – took more than nine months to form, and seemed doomed to fail from the start, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported. It had split into two camps that were especially divided on migration and nitrogen emission policy.

TRENDING: The overused insult: 'Grifter!'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dutch government collapses
China's property market woes refuse to stay dead
Public satisfaction with major European nation's public heath service hits record low
The major cause of mass poverty in Sudan
30-year fixed mortgage rate soars to 7.22%
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×