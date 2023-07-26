A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
Education degrees drop by 50%

Cite rising concerns about students' performance in public schools

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2023 at 2:10pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – Amid concerns about declines in students' performance at public schools, another issue that has risen is the massive drop in college students seeking degrees in education to pursue jobs in teaching, according to data from the National Center for Educational Statistics.

Data from NCES found that education degrees conferred by post-secondary institutions have fallen by 50% between the 1970-'71 academic year and the 2020-'21 academic year.

The former academic year saw institutions award 176,307 education degrees compared to 89,398 for the latter. Some of the more popular majors conferred for the 2020-'21 academic year instead of education were business (391,375), which included management, marketing and other related support services, and health professions or other related programs (268,018).

