Egyptian Christian rights activist pardoned of 3-year prison sentence after outcry

Accused of 'incitement to commit violence and terrorist crimes'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 20, 2023 at 1:03pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has reportedly pardoned a Christian human rights activist and researcher sentenced to three years in prison earlier this week on charges of spreading "false news" about Christians facing challenges with discrimination.

The state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported that Sisi granted a presidential pardon to Patrick Zaki, who was arrested in 2020 upon his return from studying in Italy and was convicted Tuesday in State Security Court in Mansoura of spreading "false news," "incitement to protest" and "incitement to commit violence and terrorist crimes."

The reported pardon comes after the U.S. State Department and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights voiced concern about the 33-year-old Zaki's sentencing and called for his release.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







