Egyptian Christian rights activist pardoned of 3-year prison sentence after outcry

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has reportedly pardoned a Christian human rights activist and researcher sentenced to three years in prison earlier this week on charges of spreading "false news" about Christians facing challenges with discrimination.

The state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported that Sisi granted a presidential pardon to Patrick Zaki, who was arrested in 2020 upon his return from studying in Italy and was convicted Tuesday in State Security Court in Mansoura of spreading "false news," "incitement to protest" and "incitement to commit violence and terrorist crimes."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The reported pardon comes after the U.S. State Department and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights voiced concern about the 33-year-old Zaki's sentencing and called for his release.

TRENDING: Detransitioner accuses doctors of 'medical malpractice'

Read the full story ›