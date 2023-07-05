Elections are coming and this bumper sticker says it all!

The theft of elections in America by Democrats has a long history.

In fact, WND reported two decades ago how a lawyer who worked for Democrats described his history of stealing elections that dated back two MORE decades.

At that time, the chief of staff for former California Assembly Minority Leader Scott Baugh told of his conversation with a "Democrat lawyer intimately involved in 'stealing' elections from Republicans through hand recounts" and how he "admitted to the process."

That lawyer even confessed that, "'I've taken several seats from you across the United States.," and talked about how he did it.

Whether it was "stealing" or not during the 2020 election can be left to semantics.

But the facts are that Mark Zuckerberg handed out some $400-plus million like candy to local elections officials who often used it to recruit voters specifically from Democrat districts.

Further, the FBI influenced the election by telling media organizations – falsely – that the details about the Biden family schemes and scandals found on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop likely were Russian disinformation.

It knew at the time the details were accurate and the schemes were real.

But its campaign against the truth convinced media outlets to suppress that information, depriving American voters of key information about one candidate.

A Media Research Center poll after the election found that many Democrats would have dropped their support for Joe Biden had they known of his actual involvement in Hunter Biden's various operations. And Joe Biden likely would have lost the election.

Since then, evidence has been uncovered suggesting bribes were paid to Joe Biden for various policy decisions, and Biden family members allegedly have taken in tens of millions of dollars in recent years from foreigners for no service except providing access to Joe Biden.

Now there's a way for you to make known what you think about stealing elections.

WND chief executive Jospeh Farah recently wrote about a new bumper sticker that "says it all."

"Thou Shalt Not Steal Elections."

He explained, "We're calling the bluff on 'Election Integrity!' Here, in a nutshell, is what we know:"

He listed:

Joe Biden didn't get 81 million "votes" in the 2020 election. No way! Impossible! He couldn't have received the biggest number of "votes" in American electoral history. It's a sick joke. Donald Trump got the most votes of any sitting American president in history – at least 74 million, probably far more. We'll probably never know for sure.

We all saw "2000 Mules," probably the most heavily censored film of all time.

We all know about Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell," the pre-election suppression of which constituted the worst case of election fraud ever. Fifty-one former "intelligence agents" claimed it was "Russian disinformation." Remember?

In 2020, Joe Biden didn't even show up. He spent the campaign is his basement.

Right now, the hottest song on the charts in the nation featuring Kari Lake commemorates the 2020 election farce.

And we think we've coined the absolute hottest bumper sticker.

This is how, he said, everyone can protest the atrocities that have occurred – with dignity.

"You can get the perfect bumper sticker for our time – which expresses the undeniable truth, commemorates the reality we all lived through and will never forget, and boldly points the only way forward.

You can get one "Thou Shalt Not Steal Elections" bumper sticker for $5.95, two for $10.95, five for $25 or 10 for $49.

"Even as we speak today, the Deep State is persecuting President Donald J. Trump. He's been indicted in two different jurisdictions with more reportedly coming. The Justice Department – or Injustice Department under Merrick Garland – wants to lock him up for 400 years under the charges, a simple paper chase over 'classified documents,' papers that only the president could declassify," Joseph Farah explained.

"America has never encountered anything like this, and it's never before suffered a catastrophe like the Joe Biden administration."

Thou Shalt Not Steal Elections.

