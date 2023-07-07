Elementary teacher arrested after filming sex act in front of 8-year-olds

(STEADFAST NATION) – We’ve written quite a few stories about sick, perverted, sexually abusive teachers over the years but this substitute teacher is one of the worst.

According to a report in 11Alive, a Carroll County, Georgia teacher at Mt. Zion Elementary School has been arrested for child molestation. 30-year-old Amelia Ressler has been charged with 19 counts of child sexual abuse after she “allegedly” pleasured herself in front of nineteen 8-year-old children during class!

The vile incident took place on January 28 at some point during the school day. The school would not elaborate on exactly what she did outside of the description of “pleasuring herself”. The Carroll County Sherriff’s Office was tipped off by staff at the school after receiving complaints of misconduct.

