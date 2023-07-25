Why the elites hate, fear and endlessly persecute Donald J. Trump

A little over a year from now, Americans will have the opportunity to choose not only their next president, but their national destiny. It’s that serious.

As things currently stand, their choice will be between two men: One has already proven, as president, that he has contempt for America and her people and fully intends to dismantle the greatest nation in history. The other has likewise proven, as president, that he loves America and Americans, and fully intends to restore their nation to its former greatness.

Yet the outcome of this essentially good-versus-evil contest is currently very much in doubt. How can that be?

Let’s set the stage by briefly widening our focus and honestly considering the era in which we now live:

Two and a half centuries after being founded by visionary, God-fearing patriots, the United States of America is currently being seduced, betrayed, robbed and ruined by an elite ruling class consisting largely of power-addicted sociopaths.

The current U.S. president, Joe Biden, is a criminal – in fact, he's the patriarch (“big guy”) of an entire crime family. Their influence-peddling operations, through which many family members have raked in millions of dollars selling access to Biden to foreign actors – including major adversaries China and Russia – are now well-documented and indisputable, leading members of Congress to introduce articles of impeachment, and some congressmen and veteran analysts even to accuse Biden of the high crime of treason.

Moreover, Biden’s perverse policies in every area – from intentionally destroying America’s energy sector to intentionally engineering a massive foreign invasion of America – are degrading the nation at breathtaking speed.

And of course, the election process by which the obviously incompetent and mentally impaired Biden became leader of the free world in 2020 was egregiously compromised – which is to say, rigged – a fact every politically aware American now knows to be true, thanks to recent revelations confirming epic collusion between the FBI and Big Tech in suppressing extremely negative news about Biden shortly before the election.

The Democrats’ previous presidential contender in 2016, Hillary Clinton, is likewise epically corrupt and criminal. "No one has even come close in recent years to enriching themselves on the scale of the Clintons while they or a spouse continued to serve in public office," reveals respected author-journalist Peter Schweitzer in "Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Business Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich."

Before Biden and Clinton, America had to endure eight years of Barack Obama, a quintessentially amoral, “end-justifies-the means” Marxist radical who employed all the far left’s revolutionary warfare tactics espoused by his mentor, “Rules for Radicals” author Saul Alinsky. Propelled to the White House on promises that “America’s first black president” would heal any remaining racial tensions in America, Obama did precisely the opposite, continually fomenting, exacerbating and flat-out manufacturing racial hatreds where few or none existed.

Barack Obama inflicted more genuine, lasting harm on America than any president in the history of the republic. At least, until Joe Biden became the puppet head of what many call “Obama’s third term.”

Down the escalator

So, into this boiling cauldron of revolutionary, elitist, globalist, criminal and demonic forces dared to step billionaire businessman and television celebrity Donald J. Trump.

On June 16, 2015, following his famous ride down the Trump Tower escalator with wife Melania at his side, Trump announced he was entering the race for the presidency. From that day until now, eight years later, Trump has been public enemy number one of “the ruling class,” “the elites,” the “Deep State,” or as many call it, the Washington, D.C. “Swamp,” which Trump promised to “drain.”

It didn’t matter that virtually every policy Trump proposed – from making America energy independent, to rebuilding her military, to negotiating more favorable trade agreements with other nations, to securing America’s borders to halt the increasingly out-of-control invasion – was eminently sensible and in-sync with the values of the great center-right American middle class, traditionally the nation’s moral and economic backbone. The elites of government, media, culture and academia immediately began their nonstop attacks on Donald Trump as the new Hitler.

An example from Day One: When Trump commented on the rampant sexual abuse of women and girls making the trek northward through Mexico to America’s southern border, he used the term “rapists” to describe some of the men involved. Fact: The sexual abuse rate for women and girls heading through Mexico to America, according to Amnesty International, is a horrendous 60%, although some organizations peg it as low as 30% and others as high as 80%. That's a lot of "rapists." Indeed, being sexually abused has long been essentially the price of admission for women and girls trying to enter America illegally from the south.

Yet, after Trump called attention to this scandalously under-reported sexual predation on women and girls, he was idiotically accused for months, and in some cases even for years, of having accused Mexicans in general of being rapists. “He calls Mexicans rapists!” whined virtually every leftwing news network and cable channel host. Indeed, some major media voices even inserted the word “all” so they could fraudulently quote Trump as having said, “All Mexicans are rapists.”

Nevertheless, to the everlasting shock and horror of the elites, Trump prevailed in the 2016 presidential election.

It’s essential to understand that Trump was not supposed to win. That eventuality was not anywhere in the elites’ playbook. It could not happen. Virtually every major establishment polling firm confidently predicted Hillary Clinton would become the 45th president.

Since his surprise election, the same pattern of hysterical and breathtakingly dishonest attacks on Trump has continued and enlarged, year after year, into the present.

Why? Very simply – unlike so many Republicans who, despite their occasional strong rhetoric, are just too comfortable with the privileges, prestige, wealth and power of the D.C. Swamp – Trump represents a genuine threat to the Deep State, which considers it utterly irrelevant that the former president’s agenda and ideas resonate powerfully with the American public. It doesn't matter that he is a smart, experienced, savvy negotiator who can deftly manage foreign leaders, even the most psychopathic, like North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. It doesn't t matter that Trump has demonstrated abundant common sense, energy, capacity for hard work, and genuine courage. Or that he possesses an authentic love and respect for America, its people, its military, its key institutions. Trump truly believes America was the greatest nation on earth, and pledges to help make it great again.

None of that matters to the ruling elites. In fact, that's the problem. So, from their perspective, Trump has to be destroyed.

Thus, having failed to knock Trump out during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report conclusively proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials, the D.C. elites have gone into overdrive to stop Trump from winning the 2024 presidential election.

First, there was “January 6.” An early 2021 demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them, was converted by deceitfully opportunistic Democrats and their media propagandists into an “armed insurrection,” even though none of the protesters arrested for walking around in the Capitol building were armed. Biden called it “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War,” while Vice President Kamala Harris somberly compared the riot with Imperial Japan’s surprise bombing of Pearl Harbor and Al-Qaida’s Sept. 11, 2001, mass terror attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Each of those attacks resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent Americans. But the only person killed on Jan. 6 was an unarmed female Trump supporter, Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot dead at close range and without provocation by a Capitol Hill policeman.

Today, with approximately a thousand pro-Trump Americans already arrested, many on absurd charges like trespassing, some are still cruelly imprisoned in solitary confinement. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has promised – two years later – to arrest yet another thousand pro-Trump demonstrators for something-or-other they supposedly did on Jan. 6, 2021.

Then in March of this year, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of supposedly "falsifying business records in the first degree," the trial conveniently scheduled to begin on March 25, 2024 – right in the middle of the 2024 election cycle. In June, still more indictments were filed against Trump, this time on 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified government documents.

And most recently, Trump has been notified by Biden's Department of Justice that he is now a "target of the January 6th Grand Jury"! Indeed, the Democrats’ end-game appears to be a perverse attempt to constitutionally bar Trump from ever again seeking public office on the grounds that he violated the 14th Amendment, Section 3, which forbids any person from holding any elected office who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the United States of America.

Honest and knowledgeable legal analysts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify the indictments against Trump as somewhere between frivolous and obviously politically motivated – and the ultimate proof of a two-tiered justice system.

And yet, Trump is already facing – during the white heat schedule of a history-changing election year when presidential candidates are campaigning around the clock – being embroiled in never-ending, back-to-back trials. Specifically, his “New York civil fraud trial” starts in just a few weeks, on Oct. 2, 2023. Then the “second E. Jean Carroll civil defamation trial” starts three months later on Jan. 15, 2024. Then the “Manhattan hush-money trial” starts just two months after that, on March 25, 2024. And then two months later, starting May 20, 2024, begins Trump’s “federal classified documents trial” in Florida! In other words, Trump’s opponents intend to keep him tied up in shameful, bogus, politically motivated trial after trial after trial after trial throughout the entire election season.

Oh, and what happens if these grotesque trials deliver guilty verdicts? Legal experts calculate that the 77-year-old former president could be facing over 400 years in prison.

2 radically different standards of justice

Of course, in keeping with the left’s reflexive defense mechanism of projection – that is, accusing others of the very evils of which they themselves are guilty – the compulsion to treat Donald Trump like a criminal has everything to do with the fact that his accusers and persecutors themselves are criminals.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich fleshes out this point in a recent article headlined “The Wrong Indictments,” when we writes: “The left has been desperately trying to stop Trump since he announced his candidacy in 2015 (recall the made-up Trump Tower-Moscow scandal, the phony Russia-Trump collusion scandal, the made-for-TV impeachment efforts, etc.).”

Dismissing the indictments against Trump as entirely political, Gingrich goes on to say, “There are several other indictments that should have been announced to reestablish the integrity of the rule of law.”

First, corrupt FBI agents such as those identified in the Durham Report should have already been indicted for extraordinary violations of their oaths of office. They lied to FISA court judges. They deliberately pursued a case they knew was based on a lie. They leaked knowingly phony information to the left-wing media to further undermine Trump – first as a candidate and then as the President of the United States. They should all face legal consequences. Other FBI officials should be indicted for colluding to protect Hillary Clinton when she clearly broke the law repeatedly. How many classified documents were saved on then-Secretary of State Clinton’s illegal home server? How did her emails end up on Anthony Weiner’s laptop? How does someone erase more than 32,000 potentially evidentiary emails and get off scot-free? How does a government official order her staff to destroy evidentiary hard drives with a hammer and face no consequences? Further, why did the then-director of the FBI arrogate to himself a decision that belongs to prosecutors and hold a press conference exonerating Clinton during a presidential campaign?

After exposing still other Deep State malefactors and recommending various additional prosecutions, Gingrich concludes, sensationally:

President Biden, Hunter Biden, and other members of the Biden family should be under indictment for influence peddling and accepting bribes. Does anyone seriously believe the widow of the mayor of Moscow sent Hunter Biden $3.5 million out of the goodness of her heart? Did the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma pay Hunter Biden millions because of his expertise? Does anyone really think a Chinese billionaire sent Hunter Biden an exquisite diamond just because they are just good friends? Chairman James Comer and the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability have produced evidence that the depth of deliberate corruption in the Biden family operation is worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster. The Bidens have created layers of phony companies as pass-throughs to hide a trail of foreign money they’ve been getting. President Biden claims to know nothing of his son’s business dealings, but the records show then-Vice President Biden was routinely meeting with Hunter Biden’s business associates. The evidence is clear that Biden’s brother was also deeply involved in the influence-peddling scheme. Much of this was initially reported as Hunter Biden’s laptop began to be investigated. Biden government officials immediately falsely claimed the story was Russian disinformation. Whistleblowers and potential eyewitnesses have been surfacing. Yet, after three years, there has been no action. In fact, FBI leadership insisted that the IRS disband a team that was looking into Hunter Biden and corruption. These are the indictments that should have been announced this week. Instead, the FBI has protected the Bidens just as it protected the Clintons. The contrast with the ruthless, dishonest, and illegal efforts to ruin President Trump is stunning.

Prime rib for me, insects for thee

Finally, just to drill down to the very heart and soul of the matter, it’s necessary to try to understand the non-understandable – that is, to comprehend the mindset of people so compromised, corrupt and without conscience that regular, decent people cannot easily comprehend how such people think, reason and justify their egregious crimes.

In fact, it may be easier to glimpse this aberrant mindset by briefly focusing on the larger “swamp” – the globalist elites, the George Soros and Bill Gates types, the World Economic Forum bigwigs like Klaus Schwab and Biden envoy John Kerry and even China’s Xi Jinping, who sometimes headlines WEF events.

These are people who literally want to rule the world.

Consider, just as one example, that these elite globalists passionately proselytize for the elimination of gasoline-powered vehicles and encourage the world’s populations to give up eating meat – all, of course, rooted in their fervent concerns over “catastrophic climate change.” Yet these very same people fly into these catered Davos shindigs in their private jets and dine on lobster tail and prime rib, while simultaneously urging the rest of the world (i.e., “the rabble”) to eat insects.

Such staggering hypocrisy, ego and arrogance – masked by a messianic religious zeal and feigned devotion to a higher good for all mankind – is precisely the mentality of American elites like Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and others.

So, this is the nation – and world – the next president will have to deal with. Right now, there is only one person who has demonstrated, in the great arena, the almost superhuman strength to make a positive difference in an extraordinarily dangerous world and, at home, a society populated with so many pathologically corrupt players and institutions. That person is Donald J. Trump.

And don’t forget the profound truth Trump often cites, and which he repeated at a Georgia rally a few weeks ago, when he reminded the audience: “In the end, they're not coming after me. They're coming after you – and I'm just standing in their way.”

