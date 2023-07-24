A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to 'X,' replaces iconic bird logo

'Bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 24, 2023 at 9:43am
Twitter's headquarters rebranded as 'X' on Monday morning, July 24, 2023. (Courtesy Elon Musk)

(CNBC) -- Twitter owner Elon Musk officially changed the company’s famous bird logo to an “X” on Monday as part of a sweeping rebrand he announced on the social media site over the weekend.

Musk, who acquired the platform for $44 billion late last year, wrote in a post Sunday that the company would soon “bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.” As of Monday, the domain X.com directs users to Twitter’s homepage, though Twitter.com also remains live. Branding in the mobile app has not changed for many users yet.

The transition from Twitter to X reflects Musk’s vision to turn the platform into what he has called an “everything app.” Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote in a post Sunday that X will be “centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking.” She added that the platform will also be powered by artificial intelligence.

Read the full story ›

×