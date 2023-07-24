Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to 'X,' replaces iconic bird logo

(CNBC) -- Twitter owner Elon Musk officially changed the company’s famous bird logo to an “X” on Monday as part of a sweeping rebrand he announced on the social media site over the weekend.

It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

Musk, who acquired the platform for $44 billion late last year, wrote in a post Sunday that the company would soon “bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.” As of Monday, the domain X.com directs users to Twitter’s homepage, though Twitter.com also remains live. Branding in the mobile app has not changed for many users yet.

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

The transition from Twitter to X reflects Musk’s vision to turn the platform into what he has called an “everything app.” Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote in a post Sunday that X will be “centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking.” She added that the platform will also be powered by artificial intelligence.

