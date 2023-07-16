A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Elon Musk's Tesla finishes first 'Cybertruck' years behind schedule

'Really a very radical product. It's not made in the way that other cars are made'

WND News Services
Published July 16, 2023
Tesla's first 'Cybertruck' built at Giga, Texas, on Saturday, July 15, 2023

By Reagan Reese
Daily Caller News Foundation

Elon Musk’s Tesla announced Saturday that its new electric “Cybertruck” rolled off the assembly line for the first time, about two years behind its original schedule.

Tesla unveiled its plans for the electric truck in 2019, though said production would not begin until 2021, according to the Associated Press. The company announced in a tweet Saturday that it had been completed in Texas.

“First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas!” the company tweeted with a picture of the truck and its construction crew.

In April, Musk said the truck was expected to be done between July and September, AP reported. Production plans for the truck stalled after what was thought to be an unbreakable window cracked after being hit with a metal ball.

Irrespective of what you think of Elon Musk, are you a fan of Tesla?

Several other companies, including Ford and Rivian Automotive, have entered the electric truck market along with Tesla, AP reported.

“It takes time to get the manufacturing line going,” Musk said ahead of the production of the “Cybertruck,” according to AP. “And this is really a very radical product. It’s not made in the way that other cars are made. So let’s see.”

Musk came under scrutiny in May from GOP presidential candidates for his company’s partnership with China. Musk recently met with China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing to discuss expanding his business into the country.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







