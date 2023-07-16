Elon Musk's Tesla finishes first 'Cybertruck' years behind schedule

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

Elon Musk’s Tesla announced Saturday that its new electric “Cybertruck” rolled off the assembly line for the first time, about two years behind its original schedule.

Tesla unveiled its plans for the electric truck in 2019, though said production would not begin until 2021, according to the Associated Press. The company announced in a tweet Saturday that it had been completed in Texas.

“First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas!” the company tweeted with a picture of the truck and its construction crew.

First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ODRhHVsd0t — Tesla (@Tesla) July 15, 2023

In April, Musk said the truck was expected to be done between July and September, AP reported. Production plans for the truck stalled after what was thought to be an unbreakable window cracked after being hit with a metal ball.

Several other companies, including Ford and Rivian Automotive, have entered the electric truck market along with Tesla, AP reported.

“It takes time to get the manufacturing line going,” Musk said ahead of the production of the “Cybertruck,” according to AP. “And this is really a very radical product. It’s not made in the way that other cars are made. So let’s see.”

Musk came under scrutiny in May from GOP presidential candidates for his company’s partnership with China. Musk recently met with China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing to discuss expanding his business into the country.

