'Eternal life' pill closer than ever thanks to 'fountain of youth' research?

Could genes from a jellyfish-like marine animal lead to ultimate anti-aging treatment?

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 11, 2023 at 9:31pm
(Image by HeungSoon from Pixabay)

(Image by HeungSoon from Pixabay)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Experts estimate that the "fountain of youth" pill may be on the horizon, thanks to a jellyfish-like marine creature called Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus, which regenerates its entire body from cells located in its mouth.

Hydractinia are tiny tube-shaped creatures that live on the shells of rare crustaceans. Their remarkable regenerative abilities are expected to have implications for healthcare and anti-aging treatments.

These abilities were discovered after researchers sequenced pieces of RNA, which are related to the biological process of gene aging. A study published in the journal Cell Reports found that basic biological processes are interconnected, and understanding these processes is essential for human health and disease control.

