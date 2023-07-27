A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Every month, 7 babies are born alive in abortions, left to die

Disturbing statistic comes from major nation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 27, 2023 at 1:17pm
(Unsplash)

(LIFENEWS) – More than 800 babies were born alive in botched abortions within the past decade in Australia – and potentially left to die.

The disturbing findings by Dr. Joanna Howe, a law professor at the University of Adelaide, have pro-life advocates renewing calls for legislation to protect infants who survive abortions in Australia, Sky News reports.

According to Howe’s research, government statistics about abortion survivors are limited, but data from Queensland and Victoria alone show 724 babies were born alive in botched abortions between 2010 and 2020.

Read the full story ›

