Every month, 7 babies are born alive in abortions, left to die

(LIFENEWS) – More than 800 babies were born alive in botched abortions within the past decade in Australia – and potentially left to die.

The disturbing findings by Dr. Joanna Howe, a law professor at the University of Adelaide, have pro-life advocates renewing calls for legislation to protect infants who survive abortions in Australia, Sky News reports.

According to Howe’s research, government statistics about abortion survivors are limited, but data from Queensland and Victoria alone show 724 babies were born alive in botched abortions between 2010 and 2020.

