FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Ex-astrologer on bold mission to slay evil, demonic forces after escaping witchcraft, New Age

'I was dead inside'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2023 at 1:04pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – Tailah Scroggins felt dead inside. After growing up in a Christian home, she somehow fell into the occult, embracing astrology, witchcraft and the New Age.

But after embarking on a dark journey and losing the will to live, she had an incredible interaction with Jesus that changed everything.

Today, Scroggins is an online evangelist, writer, and truth-teller on a mission to help others escape evil. She recently shared her story with “Billy Hallowell’s Playing With Fire Podcast,” explaining how she was raised in a Christian home and believed in God before stumbling into the occult.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







