Ex-gay man could face jail, massive fines for sharing journey to Jesus

(FAITHWIRE) -- An ex-LGBT activist in Malta reportedly facing potential prison time after sharing his testimony of leaving behind a gay lifestyle to follow Christ is continuing his battle in court.

Matthew Grech recently joined CBN’s Faithwire to provide an update on his case, the legal ramifications, and why he’s fighting for freedom.

“I really do believe that God is going to come through and usher us into victory here,” he said, noting he’s back in court this week.

