A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics WorldWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ex-gay man could face jail, massive fines for sharing journey to Jesus

'Just for really exercising my freedom to be a Christian'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 30, 2023 at 9:18pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Jeff Jacobs from Pixabay)

(Image by Jeff Jacobs from Pixabay)

(FAITHWIRE) -- An ex-LGBT activist in Malta reportedly facing potential prison time after sharing his testimony of leaving behind a gay lifestyle to follow Christ is continuing his battle in court.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Matthew Grech recently joined CBN’s Faithwire to provide an update on his case, the legal ramifications, and why he’s fighting for freedom.

TRENDING: Impeach Joe Biden – but not for the reasons you think

“I really do believe that God is going to come through and usher us into victory here,” he said, noting he’s back in court this week.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Singer posts Bible verse amid blood-clot scare: 'I can feel your prayers'
Ex-gay man could face jail, massive fines for sharing journey to Jesus
Russia threatens use of nukes in retaliation for drone strike on Moscow skyscrapers
DOJ tries to jail key Hunter Biden witness Devon Archer on eve of congressional testimony
What the? Drag queen tops iTunes Christian chart!
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×