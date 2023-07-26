Ex-gay man could face jail time, massive fines after sharing journey to Jesus

(WHATFINGER DAILY) – An ex-LGBT activist who is reportedly facing potential prison time in Malta after sharing his testimony of leaving behind a gay lifestyle to follow Christ is battling for his freedom in court. Matthew Grech joins CBN’s Faithwire to provide an update on his case, the legal ramifications, and why he’s fighting back.

Legal problems began when Grech shared his story of leaving the LGBTQ lifestyle and finding Jesus with a local outlet. He said there were two presenters with PMnews Malta who wanted to know more about the nation’s crackdown on so-called conversion therapy and his take on the matter.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Malta in 2016 became the first European Union country to ban attempts to “change, repress or eliminate a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression,” leading to fines or even jail time. “Last year, I was invited to share my story on a program and answer questions about so-called conversion practices,” Grech said. “And I mentioned an organization … that supports men and women who leave LGBT and an organization that promotes a biblical sexuality.” Just days later, he said three people reported him to the police and accused him of breaching the law. Suddenly, he was in legal trouble.

TRENDING: Inciters of faux-racism spew hatred against Jason Aldean

Read the full story ›