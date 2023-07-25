Ex-NSA director who promoted diversity quotas tapped for National Cyber czar

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

The White House will nominate former National Security Agency (NSA) Executive Director Harry Coker Jr. as National Cyber director, it announced on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden will soon nominate Coker, who would be the second-ever National Cyber director if confirmed, alongside five other individuals to fill key posts in his administration. Coker previously testified that the NSA had certain staff diversity percentages it hoped to reach for the year and promoted the agency’s policy for supervisors to take “unconscious bias” training during a House Intelligence Committee hearing in 2019.

TRENDING: Man takes on ministry challenges after discovering his birth was unplanned

Congress established the Office of the National Cyber Director in 2021 to organize federal cybersecurity policy and counsel the president, according to Politico.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The NSA had a goal to hire 33% minorities and 40% women, Coker said in his 2019 testimony at the hearing on Diversity and Inclusion in the Intelligence Community. Additionally, he advocated for the necessity to enlist more minorities to occupy leadership roles at the agency.

“We need to have those underrepresented minorities exposed to the broader agency and the broader community, but also to the leadership team,” Coker testified. He also stated that “diversity and inclusion directly correlates to positive mission outcomes,” during his testimony.

Is the push for diversity, equity and inclusion actually evil? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“We noticed there was a gap between minority and non-minority [in promotion rate],” Coker added. “Our current senior profile, our senior officers, 32% female, which is quite good, and our minority representation at the senior ranks at NSA is 15%, and for our people with disabilities, it is 7% at the senior ranks.”

Coker informed lawmakers that managers and supervisors are mandated to take “unconscious bias” training. “That is a required training segment for our managers, unconscious bias, to be aware, actually to be self-aware. So we do require that of our managers and supervisors,” Coker said.

Congress established the Office of the National Cyber Director in 2021 to organize federal cybersecurity policy and counsel the president, according to Politico.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Coker is currently a senior fellow at the McRary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security and has won multiple awards for diversity, according to the White House. He also served 20 years in the Navy and has more than 40 decades of public service.

The McRary Institute, the NSA and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!