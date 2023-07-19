'Executives are panicked': Fox News in crisis as reshuffle 'fails miserably'

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

In what can only be described as an epic pratfall, Fox News’ reshuffled primetime lineup has apparently belly-flopped hard, swan-diving straight into the ratings abyss.

The television network’s decision to fire Tucker Carlson and revamp its primetime lineup has backfired drastically, causing its ratings to plummet to record lows, putting it behind MSNBC.

Chadwick Moore, author of ‘Tucker,’ shared inside information on the mounting panic within the walls of Fox News.

“Sources at Fox are telling me that [Monday’s] much-hyped primetime reboot was a ratings disaster. Executives are panicked. Hannity lost to MSNBC’s Maddow, and the 8:00 show only pulled in 149,000 from the key demographic. (Tucker routinely got at least 400k),” Moore revealed.

Sources at Fox are telling me that last night’s much-hyped primetime reboot was a ratings disaster. Executives are panicked. Hannity lost to MSNBC’s Maddow and the 8:00 show only pulled in 149,000 from the key demographic. (Tucker routinely got at least 400k). More to come… — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) July 18, 2023

Moore further added in a tweet: “Fox brass is “not happy” about last night’s numbers, one source says. And Fox News sock puppet accounts are very upset that the ratings are getting out. This sock puppet must know it’s an internal document because she works at Fox.”

Fox brass is “not happy” about last night’s numbers, one source says. And Fox News sock puppet accounts are very upset that the ratings are getting out. This sock puppet must know it’s an internal document because she works at Fox. https://t.co/T5J5lywiwv — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) July 18, 2023

The final ratings numbers, as revealed by former head writer at Tucker Carlson Tonight, Gregg Re, paint an alarming picture of the once-dominant cable network.

“”The final ratings numbers are in from Fox’s big primetime ‘relaunch/reshuffle.’ These numbers include DVR viewings. Jesse Watters managed just 161,000 viewers in the key 25-54 y/o demographic (Tucker often had > 400k). Jesse somehow lost demo viewers after Laura Ingraham, who scored 162,000. Hannity cratered at 150,000 demo viewers — roughly 50,000 lower than Maddow. Disastrous. The Wrong Hosts at the Wrong Times?” Re wrote.

Final ratings numbers are in from Fox's big primetime "relaunch/reshuffle." These numbers include DVR viewings. @JesseBWatters managed just 161,000 viewers in the key 25-54 y/o demographic (Tucker often had > 400k). Jesse somehow lost demo viewers after Laura Ingraham, who scored… pic.twitter.com/gVFjiFZGCI — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) July 18, 2023

Re further provided insight into the comparison of current and past ratings.

“On many nights in the past few months, Jesse Watters was actually doing much better in his old timeslot. This is from last week for example. Note that Jesse is barely beating the demo numbers of the defunct filler show ‘Fox News Tonight,'” Re added.

On many nights in the past few months, Jesse Watters was actually doing much better in his old timeslot. This is from last week for example. Note that Jesse is barely beating the demo numbers of the defunct filler show "Fox News Tonight." Ouch pic.twitter.com/exFPBsSeai — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) July 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson, who had been a pivotal player at Fox, seems to have landed on his feet after leaving the network. According to NBC, Carlson has secured a seven-figure advertising deal with Public Square, a conservative-friendly shopping app, for his show on Twitter.

As the tides turn, the contrast is striking. Tucker Carlson’s ratings are soaring, while Fox News’ ratings continue to free-fall. The industry will be watching closely to see how Fox attempts to reverse this downward trend in the coming months.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

