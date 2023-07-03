Expert: Scandals disqualify Biden from holding security clearance

The former chief of staff for the National Security Council says Joe Biden's scandals are too disturbing for him to qualify – if he was not president – for a security clearance to deal with the nation's secrets.

Fred Fleitz, who also is a former CIA analyst, was interviewed on "John Solomon Reports," and said there are too many concerns "he might be compromised."

The evidence has been adding up, regarding a "pressure campaign to get communist China energy executives to pay money," those classified documents stored in an unsecure garage next to his sports car, those allegations of bribery in Ukraine, those claims of Russian disinformation, used to change the results of an election, that have been debunked. There are the tens of millions of dollars the Biden family was paid by foreigners, apparently for providing no service other than access to Joe Biden. Congress even is listing policy decisions Joe Biden made to benefit those foreigners.

The report explained that the "scandalous evidence engulfing Joe Biden's family right now" means he probably could not get in if he applied for a job at the FBI or CIA.

"I put it this way," Fleitz said in the interview. "If Joe Biden was applying for a job in the CIA, he wouldn't get a clearance given all these ethical conflicts and payments from China."

The obvious concern? "He might be compromised."

Further, Kevin Brock, retired FBI assistant director for intelligence, said Biden would not be an attractive candidate.

"Anyone who wants to become an FBI agent has to pass a polygraph specifically designed to determine if the applicant has any compromising entanglements with a hostile foreign power," Brock told Just the News. "If Joe applied and said he had none, the machine might not recover. The closest he’d come to being an agent are those aviator sunglasses."

The report listed just the latest scandals involving Joe Biden:

"The FBI had a trusted informant who has alleged since 2017 that Biden was involved as vice president in a bribery scheme involving a Ukrainian executive. The allegation remains under investigation, the FBI claims.

"Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign worked with former acting CIA Director Michael Morell to craft a letter from 51 intelligence analysts that claimed without evidence that son Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation – in an effort to sway the election.

"Biden improperly took and stored classified documents from his White House and Senate years in his home garage and a private office in Washington, D.C. A special prosecutor is investigating.

The House Ways and Means Committee released evidence from IRS whistleblowers – including claims by a Biden family friend – alleging Biden met directly with communist Chinese energy executives at about the time son Hunter was pressing them for millions. In a text message, Hunter Biden invoked his father – claiming he was sitting along side him – as he pressured them to pay up."

The report pointed out that Biden continues to deny any wrongdoing – even while "many of his claims dating to 2019 now conflict with public evidence."

This, too, as son Hunter Biden is being given a special deal on a long list of felony tax charges – under which prosecutors say they only want him to plead guilty to a couple of misdemeanors for not paying taxes on what apparently was income of more than $8 million.

They've also announced plans to drop a felony gun charge if Hunter goes into a special program.

Members of Congress also are looking at the situation involving security clearances – in light of a 2020 letter from 51 "experts" who used their credentials to help Joe Biden politically.

They wrote that the laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop, which revealed reams of evidence on the Biden family scandals, looked like Russian disinformation, even though the nation's intelligence agency already knew at that time it was real.

Fleitz said the idea is that officials using their security clearances for politics should not be allowed.

