Experts warn of 'devastating effect' as traditional male roles deemed 'toxic'

(FOX NEWS) – "Masculinity" has become a dirty word to some. The American Psychological Association has released guidelines calling traditional masculinity "harmful," and Hollywood has been open about its disdain, with movies such as last weekend's much-hyped "Barbie."

According to a recent Politico/Ipsos poll, 36% of Americans believe "entertainment and culture make it hard to feel proud to be a traditional guy." Similarly, 31% believe the Democrat Party is "hostile" to masculine values.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has been vocal on the topic, and told Fox News Digital American men have lost their way due to a combination of factors: the rapid advent of technology bringing comfort and complacency, the outsourcing of American jobs thanks to policymakers in Washington D.C., and the shrill progressive narrative that men are "oppressors."

