HealthTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Experts warn of 'devastating effect' as traditional male roles deemed 'toxic'

Media and Hollywood demean traditional gender values

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2023 at 5:23pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – "Masculinity" has become a dirty word to some. The American Psychological Association has released guidelines calling traditional masculinity "harmful," and Hollywood has been open about its disdain, with movies such as last weekend's much-hyped "Barbie."

According to a recent Politico/Ipsos poll, 36% of Americans believe "entertainment and culture make it hard to feel proud to be a traditional guy." Similarly, 31% believe the Democrat Party is "hostile" to masculine values.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has been vocal on the topic, and told Fox News Digital American men have lost their way due to a combination of factors: the rapid advent of technology bringing comfort and complacency, the outsourcing of American jobs thanks to policymakers in Washington D.C., and the shrill progressive narrative that men are "oppressors."

TRENDING: Hunter put Joe Biden on phone with business associates '2 dozen times'

Read the full story ›

