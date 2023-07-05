Facebook owner slated to release Twitter rival as Musk makes changes

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta has committed to release its Twitter competitor called Threads on Thursday just days after the micro-blogging platform faced blowback.

Meta established threads.net, which has a countdown to when the app will be available as well as a scannable barcode to pre-order the new app slated for a July 6 launch on the Apple App store. The tech giant was working on the launch for months already, but reportedly accelerated its timeline for release due to recent Twitter struggles, which included new limits on viewing posts, according to Axios.

The Threads app will be the most formidable rival to Twitter since Tesla CEO Elon Musk assumed control of the company in October, according to Axios. Musk announced Saturday that there will temporarily be restrictions on the number of posts users can view per day on Twitter; verified accounts can view 6,000 posts each day, unverified accounts 600 posts per day and newly unverified accounts 300 posts per day.

Additionally, Twitter currently requires users to log in or register with the site to view content as of Wednesday, departing from the previous policy of allowing those without accounts to view content.

Twitter’s advertising revenue fell 59%, almost $90 million dollars, during the five weeks from April 1 to the first week of May compared to the same period in 2022, according to an internal presentation obtained by The New York Times. Apple, Amazon and Disney are among the biggest advertisers who have reduced spending at Twitter since last year, according to employees who spoke to the NYT.

Meta and Instagram did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Twitter responded to the DCNF’s request for comment with a poop emoji, its automatic response to all press emails.

