Do you factor in the demonic regarding your healing and health?

The Bible teaches that the average lifespan for an individual will be 70 to 80 years (Psalm 90:10). I recently read an interview with a man who is 109, still driving and doing well. And there's a sizzling bestseller from Japan that studied centenarians who giving great advice on living a longer and healthier life.

Madonna, who is 64, almost died recently, but was it linked to anything in the lifestyle she lives? Remember, Jesus told us our enemy comes to "steal, kill and destroy" (John10:10).

One thing I've noticed in all the articles I've read dealing with health is a noticeable absence of mentioning the element of spiritual forces working behind the scenes to cause our downfall and premature death. From a biblical standpoint, should the demonic be factored in when dealing with our health?

No vision

Helen Keller, who had no hearing or sight, told us, "The only thing worse than having no sight is having no vision." As we all experience the realities of aging, it's imperative to have a biblically informed perspective on maladies we may face. Some have faith to live very long or purchase facial makeovers, injections and implants, yet Scripture reminds us, "The outward man is perishing" (2 Corinthians 4:16).

TRENDING: Lion Biden

While it's important to eat right, exercise regularly and regulate stress for temple maintenance, are there times when our physical bodies come under attack by the devil? If so, should we remain passive or just believe everything is already predetermined?

Reading Paul's letter to the Galatians we learn that he first preached to them when he was ill. He told them he was blessed knowing they would be willing to pluck out their eyes to help him. He mentioned that he wrote with large letters.

This is the apostle who said, "Satan hindered us" (1 Thessalonians 2:18). He told the Corinthian church, "A thorn was given me in the flesh, a messenger of Satan, to torment me lest I be exalted above measure" (2 Corinthians 12:7).

Satanic schemes

"Be sober and watchful, because your adversary the devil walks around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour. Resist him firmly in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are experienced by your brotherhood throughout the world" (1 Peter 5:8-9). Does this include attacks on our physical bodies especially at times where we are exerting strategic influence damaging to Satan's kingdom?

Mario Murillo is a 40-year veteran evangelist who shares transparently regarding assaults on his life. I've been praying for him as he's encountered attacks on his physical body along with unbelievable resistance to his assignment in Gospel work. I identify 100%, believing the enemy has a "target on my back" along with other leaders at this critical time. If you're a leader, ignore this to your peril!

"New levels – new devils" is not just a cute cliché. When Paul began breaking spiritual ground in Ephesus (Acts 19:11-16) with high-level supernatural activity, seven men were driven away by demons who actually spoke that they knew Jesus and Paul, but these guys were charlatans. We ask the question today, "Are you known in hell?" and if you are, you'd better "stand against the schemes of the devil" (Ephesians 6:11) and equip your flock to do likewise.

C.S. Lewis' counsel

For those thinking, "God is in control; don't give credit to the devil," let's call to mind the caution of C.S. Lewis. He said some dismiss the devil to their peril while others are preoccupied with him. Avoid both errors and extremes.

Lewis called us to biblical balance. "God is sovereign over Satan. The devil has no free hand in the world. He is on a leash and can do only what God permits." Remember the accounts in the Bible of Job's and Peter's testings where permission had to be secured in the supreme court of heaven before they were attacked!

While there is an element of mystery regarding God's provision for healing and health, there are many reasons why people experience sickness and disease. We must never cavalierly attribute all infirmity to demonic involvement. Violating biblical principles brings consequences, ("For this reason many are weak and unhealthy amongst you, and many die" 1 Corinthians 11:30); although God is oftentimes merciful in redeeming foolishness and disobedience.

Is Satan behind some sickness?

The Bible cautions us to remain vigilant, "lest Satan should take advantage of us. For we are not ignorant of his devices" (2 Corinthians 2:11). While it is true that "Healing and health is God's normative will for His obedient and believing children" (Dr. Michael Brown), people can suffer with a "spirit of infirmity" like a woman Jesus healed of whom He revealed, "Satan has bound these 18 years" (Luke 13:10-16).

The whole Trinity is involved in combating the "thief" Jesus says comes "to steal and kill and destroy" (John 10:10). "God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and with power, who went about doing good and healing all who were oppressed by the devil, for God was with Him" (Acts 10:38). If we don't believe this or recognize the one whom Jesus called the "murderer" (John 8:44), we can lie down on the inside and become what prophetic leader John Paul Jackson called "needless casualties of war."

Proactive not passive

The good news for the biblically informed Christian is remembering and remaining confident in the fact that Satan is a defeated foe! "And having disarmed authorities and powers, He made a show of them openly, triumphing over them by the cross" (Colossians 2:15). Confident of this we must be intentional in our battles and employ the gift of "discernment of spirits" (1 Corinthians 12:10) to unmask our adversary!

The very passage directing us to be watchful and resistant to the devil's devices then states, "But after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called us to His eternal glory through Christ Jesus, will restore, support, strengthen and establish you" (1 Peter 5:10-11).

Here's the deal: Scripture exhorts us not to be "lazy" but "through faith and patience inherit the promises" (Hebrews 6:12). Let's follow the instructions in the New Testament, fulfill the conditions and stand in faith, believing on His Word to receive what He promised.

"Is anyone sick among you? Let him call for the elders of the church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer of faith will save the sick, and the Lord will raise him up. And if he has committed any sins, he will be forgiven. Confess your faults to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed" (James 5:14:15).

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!