'Factual error' triggers 'That's Bidenomics' claim to backfire

Joe Biden on Monday claimed "That's Bidenomics" in alleging that "real wages" for the average American are higher now than before the pandemic.

But the backfire was heard across the nation when readers on social media pointed out that was factually wrong.

Right now, real wages for the average American worker is higher than it was before the pandemic, with lower wage workers seeing the largest gains. That's Bidenomics. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 16, 2023

Biden, an octogenarian still organizing what he claims will be a campaign for another term in the White House, which wouldn't end until he's 86, stated on social media, "Right now, real wages for the average American worker is (sic) higher than it was before the pandemic, with lower wage workers seeing the largest gains.

"That's Bidenomics."

However, context, with links to sourcing for the information, noted Biden simply blew it.

"The tweet's claim about real wages contains a factual error. On 3/15/20 when US COVID lockdowns began real wages adjusted for inflation (AFI) were $11.15. As of 7/16/23 real wages AFI are $11.05."

Biden previously has stumbled when making claims online. He had presumed to take credit for a $1.7 trillion drop in the federal deficit, when actually most of that figure was because of the end of federal handouts that were created during COVID-19.

Fox News pointed out Biden's "self-praise" this week was "short-lived."

The report also noted, "Several users commented on the tweet, pointing out that inflation has risen to a historic high under the Biden administration." In fact, inflation that was under 2% when Biden took office exploded to 9.1% just last summer. His economic policies were costing – and still cost – American consumers thousands of dollars a year more just to have the same lifestyle as before.

While inflation his receded since last year, it still is at a level higher that economists seek for the nation. And last year's 9.1% explosion still is part of the prices people now pay.

Republicans also hit at Biden, saying, "Since Biden took office, real wages are down 3%."

While Biden, whose first term so far has focused largely on promoting abortion and the LGBT ideology, specifically transgenderism for kids, is seeking re-election he's been hunting for something to promote to American voters, and settled on "Bidenomics."

Fox, however, explained, "Economists and voters remain unconvinced. Some economists who spoke with Fox News Digital equated the president’s economic policy to excessive spending and inflation."

One was EJ Antoni, a research fellow for the Heritage Foundation’s Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget, said, "Distilled down to a single word, Bidenomics means 'failure.'"

He said, "Bidenomics has been defined by 40-year-high inflation, record drops in labor productivity, anemic economic growth, growing credit card debt, rising interest rates, insipid labor force participation, onerous regulation, falling real incomes, and runaway government spending, borrowing, and printing of money."

Desmond Lachman of the American Enterprise Institute, told Fox, "They spend like drunken sailors — that is what’s causing problems. It’s easy to get unemployment down for a short period of time, but it’s difficult for a long period of time. The way they got it down so much is by overstimulating the economy, but now they have inflation."

Polls show huge numbers of Americans are very concerned about Biden's impact on the economy, and the damage he's doing to their own lives.

