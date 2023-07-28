A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Family captures 'stunning' video of synchronized whale breach

Rare and breathtaking display of natural wonder

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 28, 2023 at 12:35pm
Three whales breach simultaneously (video screenshot)

Three whales breach simultaneously (video screenshot)

(FOX 29) – In a rare and breathtaking display of natural wonder, a family vacationing off the coast of Cape Cod captured an extraordinary video of a synchronized whale breach.

Robert Addie captured the moment on video when the marine mammals jumped out of the water near their fishing boat near Provincetown, Massachusetts on July 24.

Addie told FOX Television Stations that he’s not a stranger to whales and has seen thousands of them in his lifetime fishing in Massachusetts and Alaska. But this time, he was "stunned."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







