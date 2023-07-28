Family captures 'stunning' video of synchronized whale breach

(FOX 29) – In a rare and breathtaking display of natural wonder, a family vacationing off the coast of Cape Cod captured an extraordinary video of a synchronized whale breach.

Robert Addie captured the moment on video when the marine mammals jumped out of the water near their fishing boat near Provincetown, Massachusetts on July 24.

Addie told FOX Television Stations that he’s not a stranger to whales and has seen thousands of them in his lifetime fishing in Massachusetts and Alaska. But this time, he was "stunned."

