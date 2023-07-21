Far-left hate group attacks Vance bill, falsely claims kids can't get trans procedures

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Mary Margaret Olohan

The Daily Signal

A far-left, pro-transgender group is attacking legislation put forward by Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance that would ban euphemistic “gender-affirming care” for children, such as transgender surgeries, hormones, and puberty blockers.

GLAAD, formerly known as the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, is a defender of the anti-Catholic “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” a group of trans-identifying and queer activists who mock the Catholic faith, including with sexual depictions of Jesus Christ’s death. GLAAD also has strongly objected to the removal of explicit and pornographic books from school libraries.

The organization claimed in a statement Wednesday that Vance’s “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” is “riddled with lies about transgender healthcare” and “includes an array of far-right, anti-transgender buzzwords.”

GLAAD also falsely claims that transgender procedures are unavailable for minors—despite the public testimony of transition survivors like Chloe Cole, who underwent an irreversible double mastectomy when she was only 15 years old (GLAAD did not immediately respond to a request for comment).

Cole is now suing Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, Permanente Medical Group, and the doctors who pushed her along the path to hormonal and surgical transgender procedures.

She alleges that her mental health issues were not properly taken into consideration, that she was not fully able to consent to such irreversible procedures, and that as a young teen, she had no concept of whether she might one day want to become a mother.

Cole is not the only one who was able to obtain gender-transition procedures as a minor. In a lawsuit filed June 14, Kayla Lovdahl and her attorneys with the Center for American Liberty are accusing medical professionals of fast-tracking young Lovdahl through an attempted gender transition that she now deeply regrets. Lovdahl began taking testosterone at the age 12, according to her lawsuit. And three months later, she also underwent a double mastectomy.

Vance’s legislation would make it a Class C felony for any person to knowingly provide transgender sex-change surgeries, cross-sex hormones or puberty blockers to a minor. If a medical health professional sought to do so, that person could face a prison sentence of 10 to 25 years or a maximum fine of $250,000, as the Daily Caller first reported this week.

The Protect Children’s Innocence Act would also ban taxpayer funding of these so-called sex-change treatments, including under government-sponsored health care plans of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, and ban institutions of higher education from teaching about “gender-affirming care.”

It also makes individuals who have performed “gender-affirming care” procedures on a minor ineligible to receive visas or admittance to the United States.

“Under no circumstances should doctors be allowed to perform these gruesome, irreversible operations on underage children,” Vance told the Daily Caller. “With this legislation, we have an opportunity to save countless young Americans from a lifetime of suffering and regret.”

“I want to thank Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for leading on this issue,” added Vance, pointing to his colleague leading similar legislation in the House of Representatives, “and I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues to protect children from these life-altering procedures.”

