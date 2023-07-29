A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Farage brings down 2nd bank boss

CEO resigns in wake of debanking scandal

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 29, 2023 at 4:58pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(BREITBART) – The CEO of Coutts, the exclusive bank that terminated Nigel Farage’s accounts for political reasons has said he bears “ultimate responsibility” and is consequently resigning, the second top banking figure to go over the Farage scandal in as many days.

The consequences for the politicisation of banking, manifesting itself as the debanking of Brexit leader Nigel Farage for his views, friendships, and Twitter usage, continue, with a second bank CEO resigning in two days.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Peter Flavel, the now former boss of Coutts, the prestigious bank which terminated Farage’s business and personal accounts and which is a part of the NatWest Group said that while he was “exceptionally proud” of his leadership of Coutts, nevertheless “we have fallen below the bank’s high standards of personal service” and that “As CEO of Coutts it is right that I bear ultimate responsibility for this, which is why I am stepping down.”

TRENDING: Our bad 'leaders' really are children of the devil

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Blue-city residents steer clear of homeless encampments after threats, assaults
Networks spend 527 minutes on Trump indictment, nothing on Biden Burisma bribery
Biden speaks out on Hunter's 4-year-old daughter
RFK Jr. says Homeland Security denied request for Secret Service protection
WATCH: Donald Trump 'Make America Great Again' rally in Erie, Pennsylvania
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×