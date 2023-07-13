FDA caught covering up COVID shot deaths amid soaring heart attacks

(NEWS ADDICTS) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been caught covering up the number of people who have died from Covid vaccines as the number of Americans suffering heart attacks soars to unprecedented levels.

The FDA has come under fire for stonewalling medical information requests from investigators seeking to ascertain whether the agency is obfuscating any connection between mRNA Covid vaccines and premature deaths in younger Americans.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Jessica Adams, one researcher with over a decade covering FDA advisory panels according to her personal biographical information, revealed her recent experience attempting to get critical information from the public health agency.

TRENDING: FBI refuses to disclose documents regarding agency's targeting of Catholics

Read the full story ›