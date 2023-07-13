A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

FDA caught covering up COVID shot deaths amid soaring heart attacks

Stonewalling medical information requests from investigators

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 13, 2023 at 4:46pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEWS ADDICTS) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been caught covering up the number of people who have died from Covid vaccines as the number of Americans suffering heart attacks soars to unprecedented levels.

The FDA has come under fire for stonewalling medical information requests from investigators seeking to ascertain whether the agency is obfuscating any connection between mRNA Covid vaccines and premature deaths in younger Americans.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Jessica Adams, one researcher with over a decade covering FDA advisory panels according to her personal biographical information, revealed her recent experience attempting to get critical information from the public health agency.

TRENDING: FBI refuses to disclose documents regarding agency's targeting of Catholics

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned by state from practicing medicine
FDA caught covering up COVID shot deaths amid soaring heart attacks
City holds marathon drag show, setting record at 48 hours
Kerry erupts after his private jet use is mocked in House hearing
Spike of Chinese nationals entering U.S. tied to cartel drug smugglers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×