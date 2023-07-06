Fed-up restaurant owner posts 'politically incorrect' sign, sales soar

(THE NEWS WAVE) – Jeff Anon, the CEO of Berryhill Baja Grill, was feeling quite fed up with how sensitive everyone has become, so he decided to do his part to push back against politically correct people who think they can control everyone else’s speech, according to ABC News.

Anon warned his customers that he may offend them by being too “politically incorrect.” In fact, at all 9 of his restaurant’s Texas locations, signs were posted warning potential customers that neither Anon nor his employees are politically correct. What’s more, the signage boldly told customers that if they don’t like it, they were free to leave.

The sign Jeff Anon has posted at his Berryhill Baja Grill locations.

