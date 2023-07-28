A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health PoliticsGENDER BENDERS
A federal ban on childhood transgender surgery is being proposed in Congress

Congressman says not even a parent has the right to facilitate child's sex transition

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 28, 2023 at 3:06pm
(Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay)

(BECKER NEWS) – Congressman Mike Johnson (R-LA) has advocated for a nationwide prohibition on gender transition surgeries for minors, describing these procedures as “barbaric” and amounting to “mutilation of children.”

His comments were made during his opening statement at a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing titled “Dangers and Due Process Violations of ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for Children.”

Johnson, serving as the subcommittee chairman, expressed his belief that not even a parent has the right to facilitate a child’s sex transition, emphasizing the need to shield children from abuse and physical harm.

