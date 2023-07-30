A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Money Politics U.S. WorldYOUR GOVERNMENT AT WORK
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Federal bureaucrats intentionally misclassify selves as 'law enforcement'

'Organized schemes to defraud taxpayers and enrich bureaucrats substantially harm public trust'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 30, 2023 at 2:44pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

(Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels)

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Adam Andrzejewski
Real Clear Wire

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wasted $9.7 million by intentionally misclassifying administrators and bureaucrats as law enforcement officers, according to a letter from the Department of Justice and U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

An investigation was opened after two whistleblowers alleged the ATF was “systematically and intentionally misclassifying upper‐level non‐law‐enforcement jobs as law‐enforcement positions and recruiting and filling these coveted, primarily supervisory jobs with only special agents or Industry Operations Investigators.”

TRENDING: The Bible: As relevant as ever

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Because of this, the whistleblowers alleged, those that were misclassified were eligible for additional benefits, including enhanced retirement benefits and law enforcement availability pay, perks only available to law enforcement.

After conducting the investigation, the Special Counsel substantiated the whistleblowers’ allegations. While the practice cost at least $9.7 million over five years, the Special Counsel noted that the true costs could be as high as $19.7 million, depending on the total number of people that were misclassified.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Are most federal government workers merely there to enrich themselves at all costs?

Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) wrote a letter to Inspector General Michael Horowitz to request further investigation into this scheme. She writes that, “It is incumbent upon all public servants to act with the utmost levels of professionalism but when bureaucrats abuse the public trust it is the responsibility of watchdogs to hold the bad actors accountable for their malfeasance.”

It’s bad enough when massive agencies make honest mistakes with your tax dollars, but organized schemes to defraud taxpayers and enrich bureaucrats substantially harm public trust in institutions. After this investigation concludes, lawmakers need to seriously consider legislation to increase oversight to ensure schemes like this never happen again.

The #WasteOfTheDay is brought to you by the forensic auditors at OpenTheBooks.com

This article was originally published by RealClearInvestigations and made available via RealClearWire.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Incurably infected': Hearing set for Trump motion seeking to disqualify D.A. from 2020 election probe
What does it mean to be 'metagender' or 'demiromantic'? This district teaching kids all about it
Trump: 'Mar-a-Lago security tapes were NOT DELETED'
Obama seen with bandaged fingers, days after mystery accident claims life of personal chef
'Ticking time bomb': Malware planted in networks supporting U.S. military bases worldwide
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×