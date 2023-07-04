Federal judge scorches Biden for suppressing conservatives

There's been a truckload of evidence revealed in recent months that the Joe Biden administration schemed to censor opinions it disliked, especially during COVID.

There was that "warning" from the FBI to media companies that those scandalous details on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop were "Russian disinformation," when of course they weren't.

There was that coordinated campaign to promote COVID-19 shots, and even force people to take them, and to suppress evidence of alternative treatments.

And much, much more.

One federal judge has had enough.

Fox News is reporting that U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty of Louisiana now had prevented, at least temporarily, White House officials from holding meetings with tech companies "about social media censorship."

That's because White House actions in the past on this agenda "were likely First Amendment violations," the report said.

The ruling came on lawsuits filed by Louisiana and Missouri attorneys general, who are charging that the Biden administration coerced or "significantly encourage[d]" tech companies to suppress free speech during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ban on meetings includes members of Biden's cabinet as well as White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

For now, they are not allowed to contact social media companies in efforts to suppress speech.

Involved in the lawsuits are the biggest players on the web, including Google, Meta and Twitter.

It's now well known that the Biden administration had channels to direct that certain speech be suppressed. Since it was not supposed to do that, as a government, it would contact various foundations or institutions with concerns, and lists of stories. Those groups then would complain to social media corporations to try to get those censored.

Fox reported it obtained a copy of the injunction, which said Biden's actions "likely violate the Free Speech Clause." Further, the court ruling said the court was "not persuaded by defendants’ arguments."

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth,’" Doughty charged.

"If the allegations made by Plaintiffs are true, the present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history," the decision said. "In their attempts to suppress alleged disinformation, the federal government, and particularly the defendants named here, are alleged to have blatantly ignored the First Amendment’s right to free speech."

The judge pointedly noted that the censorship campaign by Biden "almost exclusively targeted conservative speech."

