Federal jury convicts 4 men for selling bleach solution as 'miracle' cure for diseases

'We will be appealing'

WND News Services
Published July 20, 2023
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(MIAMI HERALD) – It took only 30 minutes on Wednesday for a Miami federal jury to convict a father and his three sons of selling a toxic bleach solution as a “miracle” medical cure out of a fake Florida church’s website to thousands of consumers across the country.

Mark Grenon, 65, and sons Jonathan, 37, Joseph, 35, and Jordan, 29, chose to represent themselves in their two-day trial in Miami federal court. But they said nothing during the trial, as if they were silently protesting the proceeding.

Only after the 12-person jury hit them with a quick verdict did one of the Grenons speak up. “We will be appealing,” Joseph Grenon said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
