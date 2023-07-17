Feds borrowing enough to buy a fancy new SUV ... every SECOND!

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland model is one of the fairly upscale SUVs available in America, pricing out in the $60,000 range usually.

It's got more gadgets than Americans actually need, and financing that puts a family in the range of a payment around $700 a month.

Now a new report from The Center Square notes that's about how much the federal government is borrowing.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: 'Catastrophic': Biden's policies put U.S. dollar's dominance at risk, economists say

Every second. Every hour. Every day. All week. All month.

Meaning it's borrowing enough to buy some 86,400 such vehicles in a day.

That's about $5 billion.

The U.S. Treasury has reported a $1.4 trillion deficit for the first three-quarters of fiscal year 2023, under Joe Biden's much-touted "Bidenomics."

Are Joe Biden and Democrats intentionally trying to bankrupt America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (15 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"Three-quarters into the fiscal year and we’re borrowing an astounding $5.1 billion per day," Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said in the report.

"If that isn’t a sign that we need a wake-up call, maybe it should be the fact that the deficit for this fiscal year is now larger than all of last year's deficit – and there’s still three months to go."

The future looks like this, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office estimate earlier this year: A national debt twice as large as the U.S. economy.

"By the end of 2023, federal debt held by the public equals 98 percent of GDP," The Center Square explained the report said. "Debt then rises in relation to GDP: It surpasses its historical high in 2029, when it reaches 107 percent of GDP, and climbs to 181 percent of GDP by 2053."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Soon, The Center Square estimated, in as little as a decade, the interest payments of the national debt will be more than the cost of the nation's defense.

A little longer, the CRFB said, and the interest will surpass Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and more.

"The federal government borrowed $2 trillion over the past 12 months. That’s $63,000 per second," charged Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., in the report. "It’s delusional to think our debt doesn’t matter when America’s working class suffers the consequences."

Joe Biden is on the record boasting that he's cut the federal deficit by $1.7 trillion, but fact-checkers have corrected him, pointing out that much of than figure is simply the federal aid programs that were inaugurated during COVID-19 expiring.



IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!