Feds 'destroyed' White House cocaine bag, congressman says

A member of Congress has revealed the U.S. Secret Service actually "destroyed" the bag containing cocaine found at the White House.

It's just the latest in a long series of scandals linked directly to the Joe Biden administration, ranging from suspicions of foreign bribes paid to Biden family members to Joe Biden's own use of taxpayer money successfully to coerce Ukraine to fire a prosecutor that was investigating corruption at the company paying Hunter Biden tens of thousands of dollars.

It is Newsmax that reported U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said the federal security service destroyed the cocaine baggie.

And that means there's no way to obtain enough DNA to identify who left it there. The White House has said the Bidens were away from the building at the time the cocaine was found, and the Secret Service said it was closing its investigation without attempting to identify a suspect.

"[The Secret Service] don't even have the key from the locker [where the cocaine was found] and they said originally 'we didn't find enough DNA,' now, and they went back and said, 'we didn't find any DNA,'" Burchett said during an interview on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

He said the Secret Service "apparently … destroyed the bag and any chance of getting any DNA."

He recalled his term as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and said when a similar discovery happened there, police in hazmat suits would put the evidence into a bag and take it for analysis.

"I was Knox County mayor. When we found an unknown substance somewhere, we called on law enforcement are sheriff's department, the best in the country, and our police department, one of the best in the country, obviously to come in with hazmat suits to put in the bag and take it to a lab. That's exactly what they should have done here," he recalled.

"They should have taken it to Quantico and analyzed it, but instead, they destroyed the bag."

The illegal drug was found in a storage area near the Situation Room in the West Wing.

The Secret Service has denied the baggie yielded identifiable fingerprints and said security video does not show who left it there.

Burchett called it another cover-up.

The Western Journal had reported Tuesday that fingerprints actually were found on the bag of cocaine – and the owner of the drugs identified.

It was Soldier of Fortune magazine that said its sources "with direct knowledge of the investigation" confirmed the owner of the cocaine was identified.

The report did not include the name of that suspect, and official reports from the Secret Service have denied someone was identified.

The agency said investigators developed "an index of several hundred individuals who may have accessed the area where the substance was found. The focal point of these actions developed a pool of known persons for comparison of forensic evidence gleaned from the FBI’s analysis of the substance's packaging."

But the Secret Service said without physical evidence it could move no further.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told Breitbart the Soldier of Fortune report was not accurate.

The Western Journal also reported that former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, now an influential commentator, said his fellow agents had been texting him and emailing him confirming the culprit actually was identified.

Such evidence suggests that the situation indeed has become another coverup by the Biden administration of wrongdoing.

"They are absolutely furious about this," he said. "I got 50 emails, communications, texts from people. 'This is embarrassing. Humiliating ... They know exactly who it was.'"

.@dbongino weighs in on the White House cocaine mystery: "A lot of my former colleagues in the Secret Service...they are absolutely furious about this....These are good guys, guys who worked for Obama and Bush...they know exactly who it was." pic.twitter.com/6Mt0r5jc9K — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 16, 2023

He pointed out that this part of the White House allows limited access, so "there's probably less than 200 people who could have left this cocaine," he said. "They gotta know who did it. The question is, who's pressuring them ... to not find out who did it. And it's gotta be coming from this White House."

Bongino referenced Hunter Biden's admissions of his status as a cocaine user and addict for years.

Bongino said the only real questions was, "Is it Hunter or one of his friends?"

"We never found coke in there before. You’ve got a dude who’s doing coke on tape, who’s got a reputation for being a coke addict. He’s living in the White House. He’s there on Friday. The coke’s found on Sunday, and everybody is like, 'Gosh, who could it be?'"

The Secret Service investigation apparently included no interviews at all.

