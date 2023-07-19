Finally, 1 state's library board acts to protect children from porn!

A conservative-run library board in Wyoming that last year kicked out the leftist, pro-LGBT American Library Association has created a new collections policy to protect kids from sexually explicit books promoting sex-and-gender deviance.

The Campbell County Library Board, with the help of the Christian legal organization Liberty Counsel, has enacted a new "Collections Development Policy," according to MassResistance, a national pro-family group whose Wyoming affiliate helped mobilize citizens outraged by shocking and inappropriate "children's books" found in the library system.

After two years of activism, we got it done. We faced so much #resistance, but we were the @MassResistance to make the @CampbellCoGov #Libraries do the right thing for #Kids, #Parents, and #Community. Before #Montana did anything, we got this local library to move! https://t.co/JRKRjkTSMn — Wyoming MassResistance (@WY_Mass) July 19, 2023

Liberty Counsel, a leading Christian legal defense group headed by Mat Staver, reportedly help set up the parent- and child-friendly policy, which it hopes will become a model for wholesome library reforms across the nation.

MassResistance heralded the new policy as "extremely robust" and said it "will withstand any legal challenge from the left." MR lists the following as some of the strongest features in the revised and reformed Campbell collections policy protecting children from pornographic content and radical social agendas:

It includes a “Policy for Protecting Children from Harmful, Sexually Explicit Material” that is detailed and unambiguous;

It specifically describes how libraries legally “have wide discretion to exclude pornography and other sexually explicit material of prurient value from their collections.”

It stipulates that as part of the “Weeding/Retention” process, books which conflict with the Policy for Protection of Children shall be immediately removed.

It states that protecting minors from such materials does NOT include simply sequestering the materials in a special “safe” area.

It sharply revises the procedures for “Reconsideration of Library Materials” to make them parent-friendly. Almost everywhere, these procedures were ALA-inspired and designed to make it difficult or even impossible for parents to succeed.

It revises the collection guidelines for Social Sciences and Applied Sciences to remove topics relating to young adult sexual activity. This is another path leftists use to bring in pornography.

It removes references to the American Library Association which were in the earlier document.

Brian Camenker, the founder and national president of MassResistance, said, "This is a great victory that can be replicated across the country! A big 'thank you' to Liberty Counsel for stepping in!"

Should kids 🧒 be giving money 💵 to drag queens 👸 dancing 💃 in public LIBRARIES 📚? Look 👀 at pics 📸. @ALALibrary is driving this across USA 🇺🇸 called #DragQueenStoryHour. #FundLibraries? When damage hits, contact me to find legal counsel. #moms #dads #parenting #alaac19 pic.twitter.com/SI88o6GBLo — SafeLibraries® (@SafeLibraries) June 10, 2019

MassResistance described the uphill battle to change the school board and its promotion of inappropriate materials aimed at kids.

A total of 52 book challenges were made by the end of last October and the complaining parents eventually wore down the library board chairman: "As a result of the unrelenting outrage from parents, the library board chairman resigned. Also, a county commissioner resigned. Plus, a city administrator who got caught up in the book argument resigned," reports MR.

Camenker said the triumph "shouldn't have to be this difficult. A previous library board hired these toxic people to work in the library who support pornography for children. They need to be fired and replaced by normal people."

He said "we’re all up against perverted groups like the ALA, ACLU, and book publishing companies. At least in Campbell County, they now have some great protection!"

ICYMI: @ALALibrary training video exposes how public libraries collude with the #LGBT movement to quash opposition to obscene books for children. Tell your state library commission to #LeaveTheALA#EndALA #StopALAhttps://t.co/qjf1bSvCu3 pic.twitter.com/iJO54KV3sY — MassResistance (@MassResistance) July 17, 2023

