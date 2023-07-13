Flight diverted after passenger loses it over meal option

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A "passenger disturbance" reportedly connected to the in-flight meal prompted a United Airlines plane to make a detour to Chicago on its journey to the capital of the Netherlands.

A spokesperson for Chicago-based airline told FOX Business that United Flight 20 "diverted to O’Hare International Airport" in the Windy City after a "passenger disturbance" occurred on the overseas-bound flight. The flight took place Sunday, departing from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, according to the United spokesperson.

Citing tweets from a Twitter user who said another traveler on the plane gave him information, media outlets reported the unavailability of a particular meal option served as the catalyst for the passenger to allegedly cause a disturbance. The traveler purportedly may also have been drinking, according to reports.

