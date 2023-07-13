A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Flight diverted after passenger loses it over meal option

'Law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate and escorted the passenger off the plane'

Published July 12, 2023 at 8:50pm
(Image by Orna Wachman from Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A "passenger disturbance" reportedly connected to the in-flight meal prompted a United Airlines plane to make a detour to Chicago on its journey to the capital of the Netherlands.

A spokesperson for Chicago-based airline told FOX Business that United Flight 20 "diverted to O’Hare International Airport" in the Windy City after a "passenger disturbance" occurred on the overseas-bound flight. The flight took place Sunday, departing from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, according to the United spokesperson.

Citing tweets from a Twitter user who said another traveler on the plane gave him information, media outlets reported the unavailability of a particular meal option served as the catalyst for the passenger to allegedly cause a disturbance. The traveler purportedly may also have been drinking, according to reports.

Read the full story ›

