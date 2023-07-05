A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Food crisis so bad, EU wants to reconnect a sanctioned Russian bank

To global financial system to keep grain supply moving

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 4, 2023 at 8:11pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(BUSINESS INSIDER) -- The global food supply crisis has gotten so bad that the EU wants to reconnect a sanctioned Russian bank to the global financial system — a link severed when the country invaded Ukraine last year — the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing five knowledge of the discussions.

The concession wants to let the state-owned Russian Agricultural Bank handle payments related to grain exports.

Under the proposal — initiated by Moscow and brokered by the United Nations — a new subsidiary of the bank would also be allowed to use SWIFT, the global messaging system, which some Russian banks were banned from using following the country's invasion of Ukraine, per the FT.

