Food crisis so bad, EU wants to reconnect a sanctioned Russian bank

(BUSINESS INSIDER) -- The global food supply crisis has gotten so bad that the EU wants to reconnect a sanctioned Russian bank to the global financial system — a link severed when the country invaded Ukraine last year — the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing five knowledge of the discussions.

The concession wants to let the state-owned Russian Agricultural Bank handle payments related to grain exports.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Under the proposal — initiated by Moscow and brokered by the United Nations — a new subsidiary of the bank would also be allowed to use SWIFT, the global messaging system, which some Russian banks were banned from using following the country's invasion of Ukraine, per the FT.

TRENDING: Former Anheuser-Busch exec: Company CEO must quit over Bud Light disaster

Read the full story ›