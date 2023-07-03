Former Anheuser-Busch exec: Company CEO must quit over Bud Light disaster

By Harold Hutchison

A former executive of Anheuser-Busch reiterated a call for the company’s CEO to quit Monday, citing an ongoing boycott of Bud Light following controversy over the brand’s endorsement of a transgender influencer.

“We just had 600 workers that one of the Anheuser suppliers […] just laid off,” Anson Frericks, a former president of Anheuser Busch Sales & Distribution Company, told Fox Business host Ashley Webster. “Unfortunately, there’s gonna be more workers laid off [unless] we can find the CEO who is going to successfully and confidently address the situation.”

Conservatives started boycotting Bud Light after Anheuser-Busch sent a commemorative can to transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Sales plummeted until Bud Light was no longer the best-selling beer in the United States, and the marketing executives responsible for the promotion no longer work for Anheuser-Busch.

“Whitworth has had three chances to come and clearly articulate that this campaign was not in the best interest of Anheuser-Busch shareholders,” Frericks said about Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth. “The shareholders of Anheuser-Busch are those firefighters, doctors, police officers, et cetera, and to make sure that their retirement accounts and 401k accounts are done well, companies develop great products and services, period. Not necessarily to get involved in a lot of different political issues or social issues that are being pushed like Blackrock, State Street, Vanguard. And this CEO has been unable to clearly serve the shareholders and unless he does that, we’re going to have to unfortunately find another CEO who can.”

Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

