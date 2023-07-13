Former LGBT activist renounces her job 'grooming' children

(LIFESITE NEWS) – A former LGBT activist now is speaking out against “grooming” and transgenderism. “I started to realize that what I had been doing at my job at the LGBT Center, it was grooming,” Kay Yang told Fox News recently, in reference to her former job doing “outreach” to K-12 on gender ideology.

“I was hired to conduct LGBT community outreach and education,” she told Fox News. “I thought, ‘Wow, I want to help people who are being marginalized, who are being oppressed, I don’t think that anyone should be discriminated against.'”

“I had no idea that what I was doing at the time I was being used as a Trojan horse for this like huge marketing campaign [for gender ideology],” she said in the interview. “I didn’t know what was going on that was normalizing these policies and these practices that are pushing irreversible medical damage on healthy children.”

