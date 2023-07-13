A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Former LGBT activist renounces her job 'grooming' children

'What have I contributed to?'

Published July 13, 2023 at 11:02am
Published July 13, 2023 at 11:02am
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(LIFESITE NEWS) – A former LGBT activist now is speaking out against “grooming” and transgenderism. “I started to realize that what I had been doing at my job at the LGBT Center, it was grooming,” Kay Yang told Fox News recently, in reference to her former job doing “outreach” to K-12 on gender ideology.

“I was hired to conduct LGBT community outreach and education,” she told Fox News. “I thought, ‘Wow, I want to help people who are being marginalized, who are being oppressed, I don’t think that anyone should be discriminated against.'”

“I had no idea that what I was doing at the time I was being used as a Trojan horse for this like huge marketing campaign [for gender ideology],” she said in the interview. “I didn’t know what was going on that was normalizing these policies and these practices that are pushing irreversible medical damage on healthy children.”

Read the full story ›

