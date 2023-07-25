'Freaking clown needs a muzzle': Biden's dog on attack rampage

As if the Bidens didn't already have enough trouble.

The House is investigating reports – and evidence – of corruption, like $5 million bribes each to Joe and Hunter Biden. Then there's those extra millions of dollars that flowed into the bank accounts belonging to family members.

And talks of impeachment are circulating. And that list doesn't even include the scandals revealed by Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop.

But now a report has come out to confirm that Joe Biden's dog, Commander, attacked protective detail members 10 times between October 2022 and January 2023.

That doesn't include any potential events recently.

Government watchdog Judicial Watch says it got 194 pages of details from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirming the attacks on officers of the U.S. Secret Service.

The pure-bred German Shepherd replaced another dog, Major, which reportedly was given "to family friends" following a series of attacks on federal employees early in Joe Biden's term.

Seems Commander took his responsibilities of replacing Major a little too seriously.

On Nov. 3, 2022, a Secret Service official at Joint Operations Center Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge said in an email, "Commander bite [sic] UD [Uniform Division] officer [redacted] at post [redacted] two times, one time in the upper right arm and a second bite on the officer’s thigh. WH [White House] medical treated the officer and made the decision to have [redacted] transported to [redacted] Hospital."

Later that day an email explained the dog was "up-to-date" on vaccinations.

Another message on November 4, 2022, explains the officer "had to use a steel cart to shield himself" from the attack.

The officer was given restricted duty, by a doctor, at the time.

The following day, one uniformed officer on duty said, "Doing alright [redacted]? That’s freaking crazy that stupid dog – rolling my eyes [redacted]."

The injured victim said, "My leg and arm still hurts. He bit me twice and ran at me twice," to which the first officer said, "What a joke [redacted] – if it wasn’t their dog he would already have been put down – freaking clown needs a muzzle – hope you get to feeling better [redacted]."

Another time, the dog big an officer who was holding a door open for him to go through.

Another message, on October 5, 2022, concerned a "Family Pet Incident:"

At approximately 0706 hours, ERT [Emergency Response Team] Officer-Tech [redacted] was involved in an incident involving the Family pet. While the Family pet was out for their morning walk, the dog jumped on Ofc.-Tech [redacted] and "bite" [sic] at [redacted] arm/wrist area. [Redacted] did not suffer any injuries. The incident was reported to me by Lt. [redacted] in the JOC [Joint Operations Center] and said that the ERT supervisor would be pushing notifications up as well.

Then came a warning about Commander's "extremely aggressive behavior." The message included the warning that "The First Lady" lost control and the officer warned "it’s only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit."

Another time, a Secret Service officer was bitten while Jill Biden "was walking him in the Kennedy Garden."

Then, in that December, Joe Biden "let the dog off the leash" outside the White House and a Secret Service officer was attacked.

Officers at various times were taken to the hospital for treatment, and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration was involved, with its report showing yet another dog bite.

The situation escalated in the Secret Service to an email labeled "Matters of extreme concern."

That message said, "I attended officials roll call [redacted] this afternoon. The dog bite issue came up again today. Please see the attached email chain written last evening. Apparently, Officer [redacted] was bitten while posted at [redacted] yesterday. Nearly every official in the room with me today spoke about specific incidents surrounding the First Family’s dog.?"

"These shocking records raise fundamental questions about President Biden and the Secret Service. This is a special sort of craziness and corruption where a president would allow his dog to repeatedly attack and bite Secret Service and White House personnel. And rather than protect its agents, the Secret Service tried to illegally hide documents about the abuse of its agents and officers by the Biden family,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

